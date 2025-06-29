Maxell MXCP-P100: cassette player with Bluetooth and USB Type-C charging

Maxell, formerly known as one of the largest manufacturers of audio cassettes, has introduced a new portable cassette player MXCP-P100. The device combines analog playback with modern features, including support for wireless sound.

The main feature of the player is Bluetooth 5.4 support, thanks to which music from the cassette can be listened to through wireless headphones or speakers. There is also charging via USB-C and a built-in battery that provides up to 9 hours of battery life when using wired headphones or about 7 hours in Bluetooth mode. The device is compact in size and designed for everyday use, it can be carried in your pocket.

The player does not support recording and is not equipped with a noise reduction system. According to the developers, the saved analog sound with all its artifacts — clicks, background noise and crackles — is part of the authentic sound of the device.

The MXCP-P100 is already available on the Japanese market at a price of about 13,000 yen, which is equivalent to approximately 80 US dollars. There is no information about the start of international sales yet.