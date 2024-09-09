Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models

Logitech has released a whole line of devices that will be useful for conducting online streams. Among them are cameras, microphones and lamps, as well as additions to them, for example, a microphone holder, or pantograph, Compass Boom Arm. We have already talked about the Logitech G Litra Beam LX lamp with many lighting options. These include fine-tuning the white glow and color tints to create the background. In this material, we will deal specifically with microphones.

Last year, Logitech acquired Blue Microphones, a microphone manufacturer whose models had a Yeti attachment. We were lucky enough to receive models of various types for review. The Logitech G Yeti Orb is a condenser microphone, while the Logitech G Yeti GX is a dynamic microphone.

Condenser and dynamic microphones – what’s the difference?

In short, condenser models are better suited for recording a sound source at a distance. They are more sensitive and pick up all the sounds around them. Condenser microphones are best used in prepared acoustic rooms. They should have as few hard surfaces as possible that reflect sound. For example, open walls, tiles or wooden surfaces. Therefore, you can find embossed foam inserts on the walls of streamers. Condenser microphones are also suitable if sudden noise from the street or neighbors is not expected. The increased sensitivity of the microphone will also allow you to place it away from the speaker.



If it is not possible to equip the room, and the neighbors can turn on the loudspeaker at any moment, it is better to buy a dynamic microphone. They are less sensitive and directional. Therefore, for the best sounding of the voice, it is usually necessary that the speaker is in close proximity – 5-15 cm. For the same reason, condenser microphones are better suited for game suppression. Surrounding noises, such as mouse clicks, keyboard buttons clicking, running air conditioners or PC coolers, will not be picked up by such a microphone.

Logitech G Yeti Orb

The Logitech G Yeti Orb Condenser Microphone has an unusual look, but its form factor is directly driven by technology. Condenser microphones, thanks to the diaphragm, located very close to the charged electrical back plate, pick up the smallest sound vibrations and then further amplify them. This can be useful not only for recording a person’s voice at a distance from the microphone, but also for conducting interviews with several people, recording musical instruments or recording ambient sounds.

In fact, the whole structure consists of a ball and a leg with a fixed tripod. A ball with a vertical part can be rotated around its axis. The case can also be removed from the stand. You will be left with a ball with two standard tripod sockets. Thanks to them, the case can be installed in a horizontal plane or at an angle, if you need to direct it a little higher. Also, the microphone can be fixed on any holder or tripod. The model is also available in black.

The G logo and the small protrusion next to it are illuminated. It can be adjusted to the style of the workplace or choose to glow in time with the music. The most functional will be the backlight in the recording mode – pause. Then, without being distracted by the control panel, it will be possible to understand whether a recording is being made.

You can use a whole set of preset settings in G Hub. There are for different types of rooms, with the ability to add/reduce bass, amplify or suppress echoes, for example. There is a huge list of voice filters that stylize the voice as an alien, monster, demon, robot or DJ robot. Processing takes place in real time, so you can also lead with a discreet devilish voice with Diablo.

Logitech G Yeti GX

The Logitech G Yeti GX microphone has a more classic design, and again, it is immediately clear from it that the device should be placed directly in front of the speaker. The shape of the oval capsule is stylishly emphasized by illumination from below.

The microphone capsule is made of metal. The foam filter occupies a good part of the top of the case. The holder, curved to the shape of the case, is also made of metal. The wheel on the side allows you to adjust the fastening mechanism. The base is a massive pancake with an anti-slip coating on the bottom. It can be unscrewed and the microphone fixed on the previously mentioned holder. But even so, right out of the box, the Logitech G Yeti GX is designed for work in the studio. The large weight and the ability to clamp the fasteners will not allow you to accidentally knock it off the table with your hand.

The backlight has a voice volume control wheel and a microphone activation button. Both of them are located at the back of the microphone. In this version, you will definitely need the ability to bind the backlight to the operating mode, since you can turn the microphone on and off from the button. The proprietary software is useful for processing and adjusting the sound recording.

Impressions

Logitech G Yeti Orb and Yeti GX microphones leave the impression of professional and cool devices. They have convenient form factors for the appropriate type of content and sound recording conditions. One can feel the solid practicality of the brand, as in the good old days. Even the backlight received a functional version of work, signaling whether a recording is in progress.

Both microphones connect via USB to a computer and have different tools in the Logitech G Hub. You can fine-tune the voice and its recognition, as well as work with audio special effects.

Before choosing between them, you should decide on the placement in the recording location and the sound sources that should or should not be recorded. Both give excellent results, but in the conditions that suit them. If you have sound post-processing skills and information, then you can keep an author’s blog about music with a recording of the accompaniment by a musical instrument.

For the needs of gamers and streamers, they are more than enough. It is only worth considering that the condenser microphone (Yeti Orb) will pick up absolutely all sounds – from the click of a mouse to the crunch of chips in the next room. The dynamic Logitech G Yeti GX will be more convenient when the workplace is in the living room or bedroom, where you will not be able to make a special cover and it will not be possible to maintain perfect silence either.

Characteristics Logitech G Yeti Orb

Microphone type: capacitor Sampling frequency: 24 bit / 48 kHz Frequent response: 70 Hz – 20 kHz Maximum sound pressure level (SPL): 117 dB (THD 1% kHz) Signal-to-noise ratio: 72 dB Backlight: yes Attachment: 2×1/4 inches Cable length: 2 m Dimensions: 196x115x115 mm Mass: 230 g Price: $60

Characteristics Logitech G Yeti GX

Microphone type: dynamic Sampling rate: 24 bit / 96 kHz Frequent response: 60 Hz – 18.5 kHz Maximum sound pressure level (SPL): 135 dB (THD 1% kHz) Signal-to-noise ratio: 78 dB Backlight: yes Additionally: adapter Attachment: 1/4 inch Cable length: 2 m Dimensions: 170x100x100 mm Mass: 616 g Price: $130

