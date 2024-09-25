Logitech G502 X Plus AL Edition – a special aluminum version of the mouse released in honor of the 10th anniversary25.09.24
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its popular G502 gaming mouse, Logitech has introduced an exclusive aluminum version of the G502 X Plus AL Edition. The novelty has kept all the key features of the standard wireless model G502 X, but received an aluminum body with laser engraving, including the serial number from 1 to 502.
The name “AL Edition” stands for aluminum (Al), while the company used a lowercase “L” to avoid associations with artificial intelligence (AI). The G502 X model was launched in 2019, receiving support for Lightspeed wireless connection technology, becoming the continuation of the legendary wired G502. The price of the standard G502 X Plus model is about $160, it is equipped with a high-precision sensor with a resolution of up to 25K DPI, RGB lighting and support for wireless charging through the Powerplay mat.
You can’t buy the aluminum version – you can win it, get it as a gift or earn money through Logitech and partner promotions. At the moment, the company has already distributed 10 such copies, and for those who want to become the owner of this exclusive accessory, it is worth following Logitech’s news on social networks.
