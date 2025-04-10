The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros10.04.25
Fujifilm is trying to bring back interest in analog photography by introducing a new “instant” camera instax mini 41. The novelty replaced the mini 40 model and offers the same capabilities, but with an updated appearance, a couple of intelligent improvements and a price tag of 110 euros. As before, the device is devoid of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity and does not allow you to transfer pictures to a smartphone, since the whole point remains in getting a paper photo immediately after pressing a button.
One of the noticeable changes was automatic exposure. The Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera independently assesses the level of lighting, adjusting the shutter speed and flash intensity without user intervention. The shooting process has been simplified to a minimum: just press the button to get the finished result. A macro shooting mode with parallax correction has also been added, which will be useful for self-portrait lovers – the viewfinder helps to more accurately position the face in the frame and avoid accidental cropping of parts of the image.
The changes also affected the appearance of the device. The camera received orange decorative elements, a metal finish and a body with a textured surface. To work, as before, you need Instax mini photo paper, the cost of which is comparable to the price of a cup of coffee: about $ 15 for a pack of ten shots. Those who value the opportunity to immediately get a physical photo are still willing to pay for this experience.
The weight of the instax mini 41 is slightly less than a standard pack of sugar, which makes it easy to carry the camera in a backpack or even in a bulky pocket. Fujifilm plans to start sales in Europe on April 17, 2025. The novelty is expected to find its audience, despite the controversial nature of analog photography in the age of social networks.
Thus, the instax mini 41 is a return to the aesthetics of the late twentieth century, where simplicity and the physical embodiment of the moment are the priority. Sometimes you want to take a picture without thinking about digital processing or publishing it on the Internet. True, at a price of 110 euros, some may expect additional features, such as the ability to retake a bad shot. However, the concept of instant photography is precisely to appreciate each image for its uniqueness.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros camera Fujifilm photo printer
The Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera automatically assesses the light level, adjusting shutter speed and flash intensity without user intervention
Tech companies’ capitalization is falling sharply due to Trump’s tariffs and the looming crisis business USA
Nvidia has recorded the biggest losses – its shares have depreciated by more than 30% since the beginning of the year. Apple has recorded a capitalization drop of approximately 26% over the year.
The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros
Tech companies’ capitalization is falling sharply due to Trump’s tariffs and the looming crisis
Mercedes-Benz has released electric concrete mixers and a dump truck based on the new eArocs 400
Microsoft turns 50 years
LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate
iPhone will become 43% more expensive due to Trump tariffs
Sony Bravia 8 II TV with QD-OLED panel optimized for PlayStation 5
TSMC opens 2nm chip manufacturing plant in Taiwan
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets will cost from UAH 21,800
Ajax Desktop – a new program for managing the system from a PC
ChatGPT is already used by 500 million users. Paid subscribers are already 20 million