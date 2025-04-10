The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros

Fujifilm is trying to bring back interest in analog photography by introducing a new “instant” camera instax mini 41. The novelty replaced the mini 40 model and offers the same capabilities, but with an updated appearance, a couple of intelligent improvements and a price tag of 110 euros. As before, the device is devoid of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity and does not allow you to transfer pictures to a smartphone, since the whole point remains in getting a paper photo immediately after pressing a button.

One of the noticeable changes was automatic exposure. The Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera independently assesses the level of lighting, adjusting the shutter speed and flash intensity without user intervention. The shooting process has been simplified to a minimum: just press the button to get the finished result. A macro shooting mode with parallax correction has also been added, which will be useful for self-portrait lovers – the viewfinder helps to more accurately position the face in the frame and avoid accidental cropping of parts of the image.

The changes also affected the appearance of the device. The camera received orange decorative elements, a metal finish and a body with a textured surface. To work, as before, you need Instax mini photo paper, the cost of which is comparable to the price of a cup of coffee: about $ 15 for a pack of ten shots. Those who value the opportunity to immediately get a physical photo are still willing to pay for this experience.

The weight of the instax mini 41 is slightly less than a standard pack of sugar, which makes it easy to carry the camera in a backpack or even in a bulky pocket. Fujifilm plans to start sales in Europe on April 17, 2025. The novelty is expected to find its audience, despite the controversial nature of analog photography in the age of social networks.

Thus, the instax mini 41 is a return to the aesthetics of the late twentieth century, where simplicity and the physical embodiment of the moment are the priority. Sometimes you want to take a picture without thinking about digital processing or publishing it on the Internet. True, at a price of 110 euros, some may expect additional features, such as the ability to retake a bad shot. However, the concept of instant photography is precisely to appreciate each image for its uniqueness.