Mercedes-Benz has released electric concrete mixers and a dump truck based on the new eArocs 400

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has introduced the new eArocs 400 electric truck, designed for the construction industry. Diesel versions of the Mercedes-Benz Arocs have been used on construction sites around the world for many years and have earned a reputation for being reliable machines. Now the first electric battery version, denoted by the letter “e” in the name, has appeared in the line. The electric truck is characterized by low noise levels and the absence of harmful emissions during operation.

When creating the eArocs 400, Mercedes-Benz Trucks engineers used key technological solutions from the eActros 600 model, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are characterized by high reliability and increased effective capacity. At launch, the new product will be available in versions with a load capacity of 32 and 41 tons with an 8×4 axle arrangement and four wheelbase options. The design allows the production of both concrete mixers and construction dump trucks on this platform.

The electric truck is equipped with an 800-volt on-board power supply system and two batteries installed behind the driver’s cab. Their total capacity is 414 kWh. The range reaches 200 kilometers when using the machine as a concrete mixer and up to 240 kilometers in the dump truck version. The CCS2 charging standard is supported, the maximum charging power reaches 400 kW. Fast charging from 20 to 80% of the capacity takes about 45 minutes. The electric motor provides a constant power of 380 kW with the possibility of a short-term increase to 450 kW.

The design uses a central electric motor in combination with a three-speed gearbox. The Arocs planetary axles, which have proven themselves in construction technology, provide sufficient ground clearance and cross-country ability for work on construction sites. Both hydraulic and fully electric drum drives are available for the concrete mixing plants.

The driver’s cab is equipped with a 12-inch instrument panel display and the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 touchscreen with voice control. Standard equipment includes modern safety systems, including emergency braking assistant and a stop function when a threat is detected from the front or rear.

The electric eArocs 400, thanks to its local carbon neutrality during operation, can be used in low- or zero-emission zones, making it suitable for urban conditions, residential areas, as well as areas adjacent to hospitals, schools and kindergartens. Its characteristics also allow the vehicle to be used on night construction sites.

The company plans to produce a limited series of 150 eArocs 400 units per year for selected markets in the European Union. Sales are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026, with the first deliveries expected in the third quarter of the same year.