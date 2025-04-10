Garmin Varia Vue Camera Headlight – bicycle 4K camera with a headlight

Garmin is preparing to release a new device for cyclists – the Varia Vue Camera Headlight, which combines a headlight and a camera with support for shooting in 4K resolution.

Although the official presentation has not yet taken place, information about the new accessory has begun to appear in software updates and various product listings, arousing interest among users. The first mention of the Varia Vue appeared in the Varia program version 4.0.0, where support for the new device was added. In addition, the accessory was spotted on the Amazon website, but the description page quickly disappeared. Despite this, some characteristics still became known thanks to the leak.

The device has a 4K camera designed to record high-quality video right during the ride. The lighting part of the accessory provides brightness up to 600 lumens and automatically adjusts the light intensity depending on environmental conditions. Among the features is the technology of cutting the light flux, which adjusts the direction of the beam, minimizing the glare of drivers, which is especially important for ensuring road safety.

Among the functional features of Varia Vue is automatic incident recording. The camera can record important moments, such as accidents or potentially dangerous situations. In addition, the device is equipped with a hidden microphone for recording sound and supports Wi-Fi connection for saving video and audio files in cloud services. The accessory will be compatible with other Garmin products, including Edge 1050 bike computers and RCT715 radar camera.

The novelty is distinguished by its light weight – about 59 grams, as well as a long battery life, reaching seven hours without recharging. At the same time, the exact date of release on the market and the cost of Garmin Varia Vue have not yet been announced.