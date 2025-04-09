LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate

LG has launched a new series of gaming monitors UltraGear GX9, which combines three models with curved OLED displays. All devices have an aspect ratio of 21:9, a resolution of 1440p (WQHD), a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a minimum response time of 0.03 ms.

The monitors support Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, which help reduce the effect of frame tearing and provide a smoother gameplay. All models run on the webOS platform, turning the monitor into a full-fledged smart TV with access to streaming services and other applications.

The models differ in screen diagonal and price. The largest version 45GX90SA with a 45-inch screen costs $ 1699. The 39-inch 39GX90SA model will cost $1,599, while the most compact 34GX90SA with a 34-inch screen is priced at $1,399.

TP Vision introduced the new flagship OLED+950 TV, which is equipped with a modern tandem OLED panel from LG Display.

One of the key advantages of the model is the increased brightness – in HDR mode it reaches 3,700 nits, which significantly exceeds the performance of traditional OLED displays. At the same time, the full-screen brightness is limited to 350 nits. For comparison, the 2024 LG OLED G4 with an MLA-OLED panel demonstrates a peak brightness of 1,550 nits, and when the screen is fully filled – 224 nits. However, in practice, these indicators may differ from those declared in advertising materials.

The new display also received improved color reproduction: coverage of the DCI-P3 color space is 99.5%, and BT.2020 – 83%. Anti-glare coating minimizes reflections, ensuring comfortable viewing even in well-lit rooms.

The energy efficiency of the LG OLED+950 device is increased due to the optimized panel, which consumes 20% less electricity compared to previous generations. The updated AI processor is responsible for increasing contrast and improving work with HDR content. For video game fans, there is an automatic game mode that adapts the image to a specific genre and allows users to customize the interface, including moving the map to a convenient place on the screen.

The OLED+950 audio system is presented in a 2.1 configuration, includes a subwoofer and four passive radiators, providing a surround and rich sound with a power of 70 W. Sales of the TV will start in the second half of 2025. Diagonals of 65 and 77 inches are available, but the cost of the device has not yet been announced.