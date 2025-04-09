LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate09.04.25
LG has launched a new series of gaming monitors UltraGear GX9, which combines three models with curved OLED displays. All devices have an aspect ratio of 21:9, a resolution of 1440p (WQHD), a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a minimum response time of 0.03 ms.
The monitors support Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, which help reduce the effect of frame tearing and provide a smoother gameplay. All models run on the webOS platform, turning the monitor into a full-fledged smart TV with access to streaming services and other applications.
The models differ in screen diagonal and price. The largest version 45GX90SA with a 45-inch screen costs $ 1699. The 39-inch 39GX90SA model will cost $1,599, while the most compact 34GX90SA with a 34-inch screen is priced at $1,399.
TP Vision introduced the new flagship OLED+950 TV, which is equipped with a modern tandem OLED panel from LG Display.
One of the key advantages of the model is the increased brightness – in HDR mode it reaches 3,700 nits, which significantly exceeds the performance of traditional OLED displays. At the same time, the full-screen brightness is limited to 350 nits. For comparison, the 2024 LG OLED G4 with an MLA-OLED panel demonstrates a peak brightness of 1,550 nits, and when the screen is fully filled – 224 nits. However, in practice, these indicators may differ from those declared in advertising materials.
The new display also received improved color reproduction: coverage of the DCI-P3 color space is 99.5%, and BT.2020 – 83%. Anti-glare coating minimizes reflections, ensuring comfortable viewing even in well-lit rooms.
The energy efficiency of the LG OLED+950 device is increased due to the optimized panel, which consumes 20% less electricity compared to previous generations. The updated AI processor is responsible for increasing contrast and improving work with HDR content. For video game fans, there is an automatic game mode that adapts the image to a specific genre and allows users to customize the interface, including moving the map to a convenient place on the screen.
The OLED+950 audio system is presented in a 2.1 configuration, includes a subwoofer and four passive radiators, providing a surround and rich sound with a power of 70 W. Sales of the TV will start in the second half of 2025. Diagonals of 65 and 77 inches are available, but the cost of the device has not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate LG monitor OLED
LG has launched a new series of UltraGear GX9 gaming monitors, which combines three models with curved OLED displays.
iPhone will become 43% more expensive due to Trump tariffs Apple
After the Trump administration imposed massive tariffs, Apple was at risk of serious financial losses.
LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate
iPhone will become 43% more expensive due to Trump tariffs
Sony Bravia 8 II TV with QD-OLED panel optimized for PlayStation 5
TSMC opens 2nm chip manufacturing plant in Taiwan
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets will cost from UAH 21,800
Ajax Desktop – a new program for managing the system from a PC
ChatGPT is already used by 500 million users. Paid subscribers are already 20 million
Muse S Athena headband with built-in AI improves brain function