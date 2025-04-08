Ajax Systems IndoorCam IP camera with AI and infrared sensor goes on sale

Ajax Systems has announced the start of sales of the IndoorCam security IP camera, designed for homes and small and medium-sized businesses. The novelty, presented back in November last year, can be ordered on the manufacturer’s website at a price of 8,500 hryvnias.

IndoorCam is equipped with a 4-megapixel camera with HDR support and is able to see in the dark at a distance of up to 8 meters. The camera recognizes movement at a distance of up to 4 meters and, using built-in artificial intelligence, distinguishes between people, animals and vehicles.

The device supports two-way audio communication without background noise and echo, and all videos are encrypted and stored on servers in the EU. Access to the video archive is fully controlled by the user: he decides who can access it, without the manufacturer’s participation.

Video materials are managed via Ajax Cloud Storage or NVR. The camera operates on the proprietary JetSparrow protocol, which ensures smooth playback of the archive without delays. Even in the absence of Wi-Fi, alarm data and photos are transmitted via the Jeweller and Wings backup channels up to 1700 meters from the hub.

IndoorCam supports intelligent detection: you can configure motion detection zones with high accuracy and create hidden areas to protect confidential information. This allows you to save only important events and save memory space.

Connecting the camera takes less than 10 minutes: just scan the QR code to add the device to the system. Control is carried out via an application from a smartphone or PC, and the camera can be integrated into security scenarios together with other Ajax sensors.