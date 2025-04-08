Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets will cost from UAH 21,80008.04.25
Samsung has officially introduced a new series of tablets Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE +, which have become a more affordable version of the flagship Tab S10. Wi-Fi or with support for Wi-Fi and 5G, as well as with different amounts of built-in memory – 128 or 256 gigabytes. A variety of color solutions has increased the total number of product lines in the series.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE received a 10.9-inch screen, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE + is equipped with a 13.1-inch panel. 2880×1800 pixels, and the younger one – 2304×1440 pixels.
Tablets with an Exynos 1580 processor will be available in configurations with 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of memory. Support for microSD memory cards allows you to increase the available space.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera with support for 4K video recording at 30 frames per second and a 12-megapixel front camera. fast charging with a capacity of 45 W according to the QC2.0 standard.
The tablets comply with the IP68 protection standard, which allows you not to be afraid of moisture and accidental liquid flows.
A number of functions previously available only in flagship models are now implemented in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE/S10 FE+.
New tools have appeared in Samsung Notes, including Solve Math for solving equations from handwriting and Handwriting Help for improving handwriting reading.
The Galaxy AI button, built into the Book Cover keyboard, allows you to launch a personalized assistant.
For creative users, tools like Object Eraser for removing unwanted objects from photos, Best Face for selecting the best facial expressions in group shots, and Auto Trim for automatically editing videos are available.
The tablets also come with professional apps for work and creativity, including LumaFusion for video editing, Goodnotes for digital note-taking, Clip Studio Paint for illustrations and comics, as well as Noteshelf 3, Sketchbook, and Picsart.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will be available on April 7.
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE Wi-Fi 8/128 GB – UAH 21,800
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE Wi-Fi 12/256 GB – UAH 26,000
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G 8/128 GB – UAH 26,000
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G 12/256 GB – UAH 32,000
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Wi-Fi 8/128 GB – UAH 30,000
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Wi-Fi 12/256 GB – UAH 35,000
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G 8/128 GB – UAH 35,000
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G 12/256 GB – 40,000 UAH
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a 10.9-inch screen, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has a 13.1-inch screen.
