Sony Bravia 8 II TV with QD-OLED panel optimized for PlayStation 5

The device supports Studio Calibrated modes, created in collaboration with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video for more accurate color reproduction. Bravia 8 II runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to popular applications and support for Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2.

The TV has a Bravia Cam camera, which allows you to control the device with gestures and automatically adjusts the image and sound depending on the user’s position.

The QD-OLED screen is 50% brighter than previous models, making it suitable for both watching movies and playing games on PlayStation 5. In game mode, the TV automatically activates HDR support.

The Bravia 8 II model is equipped with Dolby Vision HDR support and an HDMI 2.1 port, allowing you to run games in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ speaker system uses vibrations from the sound transmission panel, and Voice Zoom 3 technology based on artificial intelligence adjusts the volume of dialogue depending on the surrounding environment.

The TV will be available in versions with diagonals of 55 and 65 inches. The starting price of the model is $ 2,500.