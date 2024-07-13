The Logitech G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse with autonomy of up to 600 hours costs $8013.07.24
Logitech is expanding its range of gaming accessories by releasing the new Logitech G309 Lightspeed mouse. The mouse weighs only 68 grams and is powered by an AA battery, providing up to 600 hours of battery life. The device can be used without a battery with the Logitech Powerplay mat.
Logitech G309 Lightspeed connects to a computer via Bluetooth or using a USB receiver. It is equipped with a HERO 25K sensor, which supports a sensitivity of up to 25600 DPI and a speed of 400 IPS.
The specialty of the novelty is Lightforce optical-mechanical hybrid switches, which ensure high reliability, sensitivity and durability. The mouse has six programmable buttons.
Logitech G309 Lightspeed is already available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website for $80.
