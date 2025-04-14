WordPress Releases AI Site Builder – Building Websites Using Text Queries

WordPress has introduced a new site creation tool in early access – AI Site Builder, based on generative artificial intelligence technologies.

AI Site Builder is designed as a constructor that allows users to create sites, customize individual blocks, fonts, headers, visual elements and other components using text queries. The work process is as simplified as possible, which makes it accessible to a wide audience.

To use AI Site Builder, you must have a WordPress account. Users can go to the appropriate page of the platform and try the new service for free. After the initial generation of the site, there is the possibility of further editing both manually and using AI functions. The created project can be transferred to a full version of WordPress for further work.

It should be noted that in order to fully launch and publish the site, you will need to subscribe with a minimum cost of $ 18 per month.

At this stage, AI Site Builder is intended only for new sites. It is not yet possible to improve existing projects with its help.