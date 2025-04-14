Sony unveils new Bravia TV lineup for 2025

Sony has announced a new line of Bravia TVs, which will go on sale in 2025. The series includes three models: Bravia 2 II, Bravia 5 and Bravia 8 II.

Depending on the selected diagonal, the cost of TVs varies from $700 to $6500. Each model is aimed at different categories of users and offers its own features.

The flagship model Bravia 8 II received a QD-OLED panel manufactured by Samsung. Compared to the previous flagship, the new product provides 25% more brightness and surpasses the Bravia 8 model with WRGB OLED in this indicator by 150%. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG technologies, and is also equipped with a built-in speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The model is presented in two versions: the 55-inch TV is priced at $3500, and the 65-inch one is priced at $4000.

Bravia 5 took its place in the middle segment. It is equipped with a screen with Mini-LED backlighting and is offered in diagonals from 55 to 98 inches. Compared to previous generations, the model received six times more local dimming zones, which should have a positive effect on contrast and the overall picture. The cost of Bravia 5 starts at $ 1700 and reaches $ 6500 for the largest 98-inch version.

The Bravia 2 II model has become the most affordable offer in the line. It is equipped with an LED screen and supports ALLM and VRR functions, which will be interesting for gamers. TVs are available with diagonals from 43 to 77 inches. The cost of the 55-inch version is $ 700, the 65-inch – $ 800, and the 75-inch – $ 1100.

All new products work on the Google TV platform and support modern image and sound quality standards, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Sony has not yet announced the exact start of sales dates, but it is expected that the TVs will appear on the market in the second half of 2025.

The TV has a Bravia Cam camera, which allows you to control the device with gestures and automatically adjusts the image and sound depending on the user’s position.

The QD-OLED screen is 50% brighter than previous models, making it suitable for both watching movies and playing games on the PlayStation 5. In game mode, the TV automatically activates HDR support.

The Bravia 8 II model is equipped with Dolby Vision HDR support and an HDMI 2.1 port, which allows you to run games in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ speaker system uses vibrations of the sound transmission panel, and Voice Zoom 3 technology based on artificial intelligence adjusts the volume of dialogues depending on the surrounding environment.

The TV will be available in versions with diagonals of 55 and 65 inches. The starting price of the model is $ 2,500.