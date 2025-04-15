The Oppo Watch X2 Mini smartwatch has eSIM support and up to 7 days of battery life15.04.25
Oppo has introduced a new smartwatch, the Watch X2 Mini, to the Chinese market, which debuted simultaneously with the Find X8 smartphone series.
The new product is equipped with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels and a brightness of up to 1000 nits, which allows you to maintain good readability of the display even in bright sunlight.
The Watch X2 Mini is powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor combined with 2 GB of RAM. For power saving mode, a separate 4 GB based on RTOS is provided. network connection, a full charging cycle takes about an hour.
The watch is equipped with sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also monitors stress, sleep phases, including REM, and the risk of snoring.
For sports, the Watch X2 Mini has more than 100 training modes, and automatic start detection is provided for six activities, including running and swimming.
The watch supports eSIM for calls and messages in WeChat without the need to connect to a smartphone NFC for payment, access to electronic locks and digital car keys.
Sales of the Oppo Watch X2 Mini in black and silver colors will begin in China on April 16, 2025.
