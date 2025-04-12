New BYD EV electric cars are fully charged in half an hour

In China, BYD introduced the first electric vehicles on the new Super e-Platform – the Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV. The main feature of the new products was the record charging speed, which makes the process almost as fast as refueling with gasoline.

Both models are built on the 1000-volt architecture announced earlier this year. The Han L is equipped with a Blade battery with a capacity of 83.2 kWh, while the Tang L received a 100.5 kWh battery.

The charging speed is impressive: the Han L fills the charge from 10% to 70% in just six minutes and in five minutes can gain a range of 400 km. A full charging cycle takes 20 minutes. The Tang L shows similar results: in five minutes it adds 370 km. range, and a full charge takes about 30 minutes.

This was achieved thanks to BYD’s new 1,000 kW superchargers. The company plans to install 4,000 of these chargers across the country.

The Han L starts at 219,800 yuan ($30,000) for the LiDAR Premium version and goes up to 239,800 yuan ($32,700) for the LiDAR Flagship version. Both versions are equipped with a 671 hp electric motor with 420 Nm of torque and provide a range of up to 701 km. The all-wheel drive version of the LiDAR Flagship costs 279,800 yuan (~ $ 38,100) and offers a total power of 778 hp with a range of 601 km on the CLTC cycle.

The Tang L is presented in three versions at a price from 229,800 yuan ($31,200) to 289,900 yuan ($39,400). The SUV surpasses the sedan in power: the rear-wheel drive version develops 788 hp, and the all-wheel drive modification – up to 1100 hp. Depending on the configuration, the range varies from 560 to 670 km.

Chinese luxury brand BYD Denza is preparing for the global launch of the new Z9 GT electric car. The model will be available in both hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric (BEV) versions. In the plug-in hybrid version of the Z9 GT, a 2-liter turbo engine is installed in combination with three electric motors, the total power of which reaches 640 kW (858 hp). This makes the car one of the most powerful hybrids on the market.

The hybrid version of the car boasts a significant range – up to 1,100 km on a full charge and with a full tank of fuel. After discharging the battery, the car switches to gasoline mode with a fuel consumption of only 5.6 liters per 100 km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 3.6 seconds, which emphasizes its high dynamic characteristics.