MediaTek has introduced a new flagship mobile processor Dimensity 9400+, which implements significant improvements in the field of artificial intelligence and optimization of a number of other characteristics. The first smartphones based on the new chip should go on sale in April.
Dimensity 9400+ is built on an architecture using exclusively high-performance cores. Its configuration includes one Arm Cortex-X925 core with a frequency of up to 3.73 GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This approach is aimed at increasing performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks.
The processor has integrated 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 graphics, which supports transparency micromap technology (OOM), providing more realistic visual effects in games. In addition, the Dimensity 9400+ integrates a new MFRC 20+ frame rate converter, developed in collaboration with game developers. This technology allows you to double the number of frames per second and increase energy efficiency by 40 percent.
For users working with video shooting, the chip offers MediaTek Imagiq 1090 technology. It allows you to record HDR video at the full zoom range. The processor also supports Wi-Fi 7 on five streams and is compatible with 5G and 4G networks.
In the field of artificial intelligence, the Dimensity 9400+ is equipped with a MediaTek NPU 890 neural processor, similar to that used in the previous generation. However, thanks to the introduction of Speculative Decoding+ technology, the new chip demonstrates a performance improvement in tasks related to agent-based AI by about 20 percent.
