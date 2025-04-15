AMD Ryzen 8000HX processors for high-end gaming laptops have 16 cores and 32 threads with a frequency of up to 5.4 GHz

AMD has announced the Ryzen 8000HX series of processors, designed for high-end gaming laptops. The new chips, built on 5nm technology, use the Zen 4 architecture, are equipped with integrated Radeon 610M graphics based on RDNA 2 and support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 standards.

The line, called Dragon Range Refresh, includes four models. The flagship Ryzen 9 8945HX offers 16 cores and 32 threads with a frequency of up to 5.4 GHz and 80 MB of cache. The Ryzen 9 8940HX has similar characteristics, but its maximum frequency is 5.3 GHz. The Ryzen 7 8840HX has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz with 76 MB of cache, while the Ryzen 7 8745HX is equipped with eight cores and 40 MB of cache with the same maximum frequency.

The power consumption level of all new products varies from 45 to 75 W, depending on the model. AMD has not yet specified when Ryzen 8000HX-based laptops will appear.

AMD held an event in Japan to celebrate the release of the first 4th generation RDNA graphics cards.

After the keynote, a roundtable discussion was held, where AMD representatives Saki Suzuki and Yoshiaki Sato answered questions about the availability of Radeon RX 9070 (XT) graphics cards on the market.

According to company representatives, such high demand was unexpected, which caused a lively reaction from Yoshiaki Sato’s audience.

AMD continues to emphasize that the Radeon RX 9070 XT outperforms the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in terms of price-performance by 23%. However, in reality, these graphics cards are no longer sold at the recommended retail price (MSRP) – their cost is higher at both large retailers and large retailers.