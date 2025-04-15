The ESR MagMouse wireless mouse is equipped with the Apple MagMouse magnetic mount15.04.25
ESR has introduced a new compact computer mouse MagMouse, aimed at users who often work on the go.
The model has a magnetic attachment to the laptop via the HaloLock docking station. Thanks to this solution, the mouse remains in place when moving and is protected from damage.
MagMouse connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.0 or a 2.4 GHz USB adapter. The built-in battery provides up to 160 hours of battery life, and a full charge takes about 45 minutes thanks to the retractable cable.
According to ESR, the device’s buttons operate 90% quieter than standard solutions, and the scroll wheel supports the tilt function. The user has six sensitivity modes available.
MagMouse sales will start on April 28 on Kickstarter. When placing an order, ESR offers a discount of $8.
Baseus has introduced the EnerGeek MiFi device, which combines the functions of an external battery and a mobile hotspot. This gadget is designed to charge devices and provide Internet access on the go, offering a universal solution for active users.
The Baseus EnerGeek MiFi is equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery and supports charging with a power of up to 67 W. Thanks to one Type-A port and two Type-C ports, the device can simultaneously charge up to three gadgets, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. The Power Bank itself is charged via a Type-C port with a power of up to 65 W. The built-in Type-C cable acts as a strap, simplifying its carrying.
The main difference between the EnerGeek MiFi is the built-in eSIM, which provides access to 4G networks in more than 100 countries. The gadget supports up to 10 simultaneous connections via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Working according to WLAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax standards, it guarantees stable Internet access.
The compact aluminum case (dimensions 15.6 x 5.5 x 5 cm) makes the device not only durable, but also effectively dissipates heat. EnerGeek MiFi will be available for purchase in April 2025 at a price of $89, providing users with convenience when traveling or intensive work with gadgets.
In addition to EnerGeek MiFi, Baseus presented other new products at the exhibition, including the Baseus Nomos P2 MagSafe 10,000 mAh charger with support for 45 W fast charging and the Baseus Amblight model with a capacity of 30,000 mAh and a power of 65 W. These devices are already available on Amazon.
