YouTube will create free background music using artificial intelligence15.04.25
YouTube has introduced a new tool called “Music Assistant,” designed to generate background music for videos using artificial intelligence technologies, TechCrunch reports.
The new option was demonstrated in a video on the Creator Insider channel. It works through the Creator Music platform, where users can use the “Music Assistant” tab to enter a text description or choose the best musical instruments, mood or type of video. Based on the entered parameters, the artificial intelligence system creates several free tracks, which can then be downloaded and added to video content.
The feature is being introduced in stages and is available to authors connected to the YouTube partner program and who have access to Creator Music.
Earlier, the company began testing the “Dream Track” feature, created on the basis of DeepMind Lyria technology. It allows you to generate short musical compositions in the style of popular artists, but is currently limited to creating instrumental tracks. YouTube is reportedly already working on integrating Dream Track capabilities into Creator Music.
