NASA is developing a Mars Chopper drone for Mars exploration

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced a new project called Mars Chopper, aimed at expanding the study of the surface of Mars. Mars Chopper is a large aircraft, comparable in size to an SUV. The design of the device includes six rotors, each of which is equipped with six blades. This scheme allows the drone to move stably in the conditions of the rarefied Martian atmosphere.

The Mars Chopper project will become an element of the Nighthawk program, the purpose of which is to study the Labyrinth of Night (Noctis Labyrinthus) – a large region of Mars, known for its canyons, traces of lava flows and possible accumulations of ice. Scientists expect to find evidence of ancient water in this area and biomarkers that can shed light on the possibility of the existence of life in the past.

The device is planned to be equipped with scientific equipment to analyze the composition of the surface and search for water resources. Mars Chopper will be able to climb to an altitude of up to 1,500 meters above the average level of the planet. The drone is expected to make about a hundred flights, each up to three kilometers long. The device’s operating time on the surface of Mars is designed for 240 sols, where one sol is approximately 24 hours and 39 minutes of Earth time.

Although the project is at an early stage of development, the scientific community notes that Mars Chopper is capable of making a significant contribution to understanding the processes that occurred on the planet. The device is also considered an important element in preparing for future manned missions and searching for areas suitable for terraforming and creating colonies, although such prospects still remain long-term.