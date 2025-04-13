Bang & Olufsen has released speakers in a stone case

Danish company Bang & Olufsen presented an unusual novelty at Milan Design Week – the Beosound Balance Natura stone speaker system, developed in conjunction with the Italian brand Antolini, which specializes in working with natural stone.

In honor of the partnership, the companies released a limited collection of 16 unique speakers. Each model is distinguished by an individual combination of Antolini stones and finishes from the BO’s Atelier collection.

The basis of Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Natura was a stone stand, which not only raises the speaker to the optimal height, but also becomes a noticeable accent in any interior. Materials from Antolini collections are used for the pedestal: quartz from the Exclusive line or petrified wood from the Precioustone series.



Between the speaker itself and the stone base is a ring of anodized aluminum. It complements the design and at the same time minimizes vibrations, which allows you to achieve high sound quality.

All 16 copies of the Beosound Balance Natura will be made to order. The cost of the limited edition is not disclosed and will depend on the selected materials, while the standard version of the Beosound Balance is estimated at $ 3300.

Bang & Olufsen has introduced the new Beoplay Eleven wireless headphones, the first in the line to feature replaceable batteries, meeting future EU sustainability requirements. The design provides comfort for a variety of ear shapes and sizes, while retaining the same 9.2mm drivers as the EX model.

Beoplay Eleven features six upgraded microphones to improve voice call quality and active noise cancellation. increased to 20 and 28 hours respectively.

Although battery replacement is possible, you need to contact a service center for this. The headphones are available in natural aluminum color at a price of 499 euros.

