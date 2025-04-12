Kawasaki introduces Corleo robot horse concept12.04.25
At the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025, Kawasaki unveiled a concept robot for off-road travel.
The development, called Corleo, combines elements of motorcycle engineering, robotics and artificial intelligence. The company calls the project an individual means of mobility of the future.
Corleo resembles a mechanical horse: the robot moves on four legs with a flexible suspension that allows it to overcome mountain routes and snowy areas. The robot is able to jump, climb and cope with various obstacles. Its “hooves” are covered with a special material that reduces slipping and softens shocks when moving on uneven surfaces.
Corleo is powered by a hydrogen engine, and the built-in artificial intelligence analyzes the environment, maintains balance and helps control the robot by shifting the user’s weight in the saddle. The instrument panel displays the hydrogen level, the position of the center of gravity and the route of movement. For navigation in the dark, the robot can project markers onto the road, indicating the direction of movement.
For now, Corleo remains a concept that reflects Kawasaki’s views on environmentally friendly and innovative transport of the future. The company notes that mass production should not be expected before 2050.
The appearance of the robot and its features evoke associations with the video game Horizon Zero Dawn, where the heroine used similar mechanical creatures to move around the world.
