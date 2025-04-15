Trump’s tariffs will not apply to smartphones and computers

The Trump administration has approved changes to its tariff policy that have attracted significant attention in economic circles around the world, WccfTech reports. According to the updated guidelines of the US Customs Service, smartphones and computers are no longer subject to “reciprocal tariffs,” which has become an important factor for the stability of the consumer market.

The new provisions establish an exception for products with tariff codes 8517.13.00 for smartphones and 8471, which covers computer equipment. As a result, prices for such goods will remain at their current level, despite the introduction of new duties. The list of exceptions also includes semiconductor manufacturing equipment with code 8486, which is important for supporting American companies in the field of microelectronics.

The approved changes create conditions under which companies such as Apple, Dell and HP can continue their activities without having to make adjustments to the cost of their products. At the same time, experts note that the exclusion status is not final and may be reviewed in connection with a possible change in the Trump administration’s policy approaches.