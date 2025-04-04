Acer Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1 monitors get QD-OLED

Acer has introduced two new gaming monitors – the Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1. They have joined the Predator X line, which uses OLED and MiniLED technologies, and are the company’s first models with QD-OLED panels from Samsung Display.

The Acer Predator X32 X2 has a 31.5-inch 10-bit screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, while the Predator X27U X1 is equipped with a 27-inch panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

Both models have similar technical specifications and differ mainly in size and stand design. They support a refresh rate of 240 Hz, a response time of 0.03 ms and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive synchronization technology.

The monitors are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, have a typical brightness of 250 nits and a peak brightness of 1000 nits in HDR mode (at 3% white field). The color coverage reaches 99% DCI-P3.

The Predator X27U X1 has already gone on sale in the US for $ 600. The Predator X32 X2 is expected in June with a price tag of $ 1000. In Europe, the younger model will appear in June for a price of 700 euros, the older one – in August for 1200 euros.