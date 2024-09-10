The 2025 Volvo XC90 will be a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of up to 70 km

Volvo has unveiled the updated XC90 flagship SUV and introduced the new all-electric EX90. The XC90 2025 model is now offered in a version with a plug-in hybrid power plant and a seven-seater body. The hybrid version can travel up to 70 km on electric power, and when using a gasoline engine, the range is more than 800 km.

A version with a B5 gasoline engine and a mild hybrid will be available for the Ukrainian market, which reduces fuel consumption by 15% thanks to a 48V lithium-ion battery and a built-in starter/generator. The power of the hybrid version is 310 hp, with a torque of 400 Nm and acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Charging the battery to 18.8 kWh (14.7 kWh of available energy) takes 3 hours when using the built-in 6.4 kW charger, and charging from a regular outlet takes 7 hours.

The updated XC90 received new design elements, including a modified hood, bumper and slim Volvo Thor’s Hammer headlights, as well as updated wheels and lighting. Designers updated the car to match Volvo’s line of electric cars. Among the novelties is a new body color Mulberry Red, as well as two new interior materials: Nordico, made without the use of leather, and Herringbone Weave, made from recycled polyester.

In the updated Volvo XC90, a central touch screen with a diagonal of 11.2 inches is installed with an increased resolution, which provides 21% more pixels compared to previous versions. The plug-in hybrid now offers simplified electric motor control: Pure mode can be selected on the home screen for full electric propulsion at the touch of a button.

The infotainment system supports integration with Google, including access to Google Maps, Assistant and Play, but also provides the ability to connect an iPhone via USB-C to use Apple CarPlay. The car’s configuration options remain the same: Core, Plus and Ultra.

The new Volvo EX90 will arrive in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, and test drives will begin in January. Interested buyers can already place a pre-order at official Volvo dealerships.