Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features31.03.25
Google has introduced a new version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, which has enhanced capabilities for analyzing information and working with context.
According to the company, this model will become the basis for further development of the Gemini line and is an analogue of the o1 system from OpenAI. One of the key improvements was the so-called “reasoning”, which allows the system to analyze data more deeply, draw logical conclusions and solve complex tasks taking into account the context.
The context window of the model is 1 million tokens, and in the future it is planned to double it. In testing, Gemini 2.5 Pro showed significant progress compared to previous versions and took first place in the Humanity’s Last Exam test, where its results reached 18.8%. This test assesses the level of knowledge and logical reasoning of AI, comparing them with human capabilities.
Gemini 2.5 Pro is available for beta testing in AI Studio and Gemini Advanced subscribers. Pricing has not been revealed yet.
According to a recent APK analysis, Google is planning to expand the functionality of Gemini, its AI-powered chatbot, by adding capabilities that were previously only available through Google Assistant. Here are the main expected features:
- Alarms and Timers: Gemini will be able to set alarms and timers on its own, without the need to involve Google Assistant.
- Lock Screen: A new feature will allow users to control Gemini, reply to messages, play music, and control smart home devices right from the lock screen, without unlocking the device.
- Lock Screen Extensions: New Gemini tools, such as the Clock tool, will be available on the lock screen.
- Gemini Live: A new background mode that allows users to continue chatting in Gemini chats, even while using other apps or when the screen is locked.
Additionally, it is worth noting that some of these features may require a Gemini Premium subscription.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features artificial intelligence Google
Google has introduced a new version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, which has enhanced capabilities for analyzing information and working with context.
Maxar has developed the Raptor navigation system for drones that works without GPS drone
Maxar Intelligence has developed the Raptor system, which allows drones to determine their location without GPS
Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features
The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $160
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp
New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV
Discord has received a major update
Vivo showed off a prototype of its mixed reality headset
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13
The latest generation Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition costs twice as much as the standard version
Huawei showed off technology for controlling e-books with a glance