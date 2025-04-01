Samsung releases Qi2 device for wireless charging of three Galaxy gadgets at once

Samsung has launched the Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charger, which is being introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 smartphone line.

The new product is currently only available in South Korea, but the company expects the device to be available in other markets in the near future. The cost of charging is $81, but the price may vary in different regions. For example, for the US market it is announced at $130.

The Qi2 3-in-1 allows you to simultaneously charge a smartphone and two other devices, such as a Galaxy Watch smartwatch and Galaxy Buds headphones. However, wireless charging requires the use of a special magnetic case.

The maximum charging power for smartphones is 15 watts.

In 2023, China became the largest importer of Samsung chips, surpassing the United States. This was reported by Sammobile with reference to The Korea Post.

According to Samsung’s report, chip exports to China increased by 53.9% compared to the previous year and reached 64.93 trillion won (approximately $44.6 billion). For comparison, exports to the United States amounted to $42.1 billion. The main products supplied by Samsung to China are NAND flash memory, LPDDR memory, image sensors and display drivers.

The growth in demand for chips in China is explained by aggressive economic stimulus policies that will promote the upgrade of old devices to new models. The Chinese government has invested more than $20 billion in the development of the smartphone and home appliance market, which has a positive effect on Samsung’s sales.

But U.S. sanctions on the export of advanced chips to China are limiting Samsung’s ability to sell its profitable products, leaving the company struggling to balance the two economic giants in a trade war.