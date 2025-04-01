Samsung releases Qi2 device for wireless charging of three Galaxy gadgets at once01.04.25
Samsung has launched the Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charger, which is being introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 smartphone line.
The new product is currently only available in South Korea, but the company expects the device to be available in other markets in the near future. The cost of charging is $81, but the price may vary in different regions. For example, for the US market it is announced at $130.
The Qi2 3-in-1 allows you to simultaneously charge a smartphone and two other devices, such as a Galaxy Watch smartwatch and Galaxy Buds headphones. However, wireless charging requires the use of a special magnetic case.
The maximum charging power for smartphones is 15 watts.
In 2023, China became the largest importer of Samsung chips, surpassing the United States. This was reported by Sammobile with reference to The Korea Post.
According to Samsung’s report, chip exports to China increased by 53.9% compared to the previous year and reached 64.93 trillion won (approximately $44.6 billion). For comparison, exports to the United States amounted to $42.1 billion. The main products supplied by Samsung to China are NAND flash memory, LPDDR memory, image sensors and display drivers.
The growth in demand for chips in China is explained by aggressive economic stimulus policies that will promote the upgrade of old devices to new models. The Chinese government has invested more than $20 billion in the development of the smartphone and home appliance market, which has a positive effect on Samsung’s sales.
But U.S. sanctions on the export of advanced chips to China are limiting Samsung’s ability to sell its profitable products, leaving the company struggling to balance the two economic giants in a trade war.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Samsung releases Qi2 device for wireless charging of three Galaxy gadgets at once Samsung wireless charger
Samsung has started selling the Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charger, introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 smartphone line.
Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features artificial intelligence Google
Google has introduced a new version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, which has enhanced capabilities for analyzing information and working with context.
Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features
The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $160
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp
New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV
Discord has received a major update
Vivo showed off a prototype of its mixed reality headset
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13