Honor Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro is equipped with a triple lens, 20x zoom and artificial intelligence functions

The new Honor Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro home security camera is equipped with a triple lens, which includes a wide-angle lens with a resolution of 4 MP and an aperture of f/1.6, as well as a telephoto lens. This camera supports 20x optical hybrid zoom, allowing you to magnify details up to 20x.

With the function of simultaneous live broadcasts and dual screen recordings, Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro provides a wide range of monitoring. It has a 360 ° horizontal and 125 ° vertical viewing angle.

In the dark, the camera offers intelligent full-color night vision with two types of light: an infrared fill light and a powerful warm fill light. The camera automatically switches between these modes depending on the lighting conditions.

The local artificial intelligence in Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro provides human and animal tracking, automatic motion capture and recording, as well as cross-border and territorial detection with corresponding alarms.

For the convenience of communication, the camera supports two-way calls. It also offers several connection methods: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, as well as a wired network port.

In terms of data storage, the camera supports local storage on a microSD card of up to 512 GB, as well as cloud storage through the Honor Smart Space app, which is available for purchase. You can monitor what is happening in real time, play back recordings and control the device through the corresponding application.

Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro is available for pre-order for $35. It will be available in stores from August 1, 2024.