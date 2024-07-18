Honor Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro is equipped with a triple lens, 20x zoom and artificial intelligence functions18.07.24
The new Honor Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro home security camera is equipped with a triple lens, which includes a wide-angle lens with a resolution of 4 MP and an aperture of f/1.6, as well as a telephoto lens. This camera supports 20x optical hybrid zoom, allowing you to magnify details up to 20x.
With the function of simultaneous live broadcasts and dual screen recordings, Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro provides a wide range of monitoring. It has a 360 ° horizontal and 125 ° vertical viewing angle.
In the dark, the camera offers intelligent full-color night vision with two types of light: an infrared fill light and a powerful warm fill light. The camera automatically switches between these modes depending on the lighting conditions.
The local artificial intelligence in Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro provides human and animal tracking, automatic motion capture and recording, as well as cross-border and territorial detection with corresponding alarms.
For the convenience of communication, the camera supports two-way calls. It also offers several connection methods: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, as well as a wired network port.
In terms of data storage, the camera supports local storage on a microSD card of up to 512 GB, as well as cloud storage through the Honor Smart Space app, which is available for purchase. You can monitor what is happening in real time, play back recordings and control the device through the corresponding application.
Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro is available for pre-order for $35. It will be available in stores from August 1, 2024.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
It is already difficult to buy a charging station cheaply today. But if the need is critical, which one should you choose?
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Honor Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro is equipped with a triple lens, 20x zoom and artificial intelligence functionsartificial intelligence camera video
Xiaopai Smart Camera Pro забезпечує широкий спектр моніторингу. Вона має 360 ° горизонтальний і 125 ° вертикальний кут огляду.
Google Maps will get an updated design of tabs on the Android OSGoogle navigation update
Google started testing the new design in February, but paused it to make some changes and resumed testing in May. In the last few days, the updated design became available for Android users of the stable version of Google Maps