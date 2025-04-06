The Abxylute One Pro portable game console can run games in four ways

Abxylute has introduced the One Pro portable gaming console, aimed at users who value affordability over top-notch features.

The gadget is already available for purchase on Kickstarter for $199. The console offers several ways to launch games: via cloud services, streaming from a PC or other console, emulating retro gaming systems, and natively launching mobile apps.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Genio 510 processor, which provides sufficient performance to emulate previous-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 2. The console features a 7-inch LTPS display with a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The built-in memory is 64GB, the RAM is 4GB, and it can be expanded using memory cards up to 2TB. A 5200mAh battery is responsible for battery life. The operating system is Android 13.

The console is equipped with standard gaming controls, including a D-pad, analog sticks, triggers, and main buttons. The Abxylute One Pro is scheduled to ship in May 2025. The first reviews of the device have already appeared on the network, which indicate that the console may be of interest to fans of retro games.