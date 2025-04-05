Scientists in the US are developing batteries without harmful chemicals05.04.25
Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a method to get rid of hazardous chemicals in batteries without losing their efficiency.
According to McKinsey & Company, global demand for lithium-ion batteries will increase from 700 gigawatt-hours in 2022 to 4.7 terawatt-hours by 2030. However, the production of such batteries is accompanied by the use of harmful chemicals, including PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These substances are used in cathodes and electrolytes, helping to preserve the internal structure of batteries. PFAS are widespread in everyday life – they can be found in textiles, non-stick cookware and other items. They do not decompose in nature and can accumulate in the body through food and water, which makes them potentially dangerous to health.
The team of researchers proposed an alternative solution – the use of a non-fluorinated solvent in the electrolyte. In laboratory tests, this approach has shown positive results:
- Improved ion pairing, which increases energy density;
- High temperature resistance from -40°C to +15°C;
- Better capacity retention, which extends battery life.
At the moment, the technology remains at the laboratory research stage and is not yet ready for industrial implementation. However, the main task of the work is to prove that the problem of environmental safety of batteries can be solved at the design stage.
PFAS are associated with a number of serious health risks, including developmental disorders in children and reproductive problems in women, the US Environmental Protection Agency notes.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Scientists in the US are developing batteries without harmful chemicals accumulator research
Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a method for getting rid of hazardous chemical compounds in batteries without losing their efficiency.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone with branded Moto AI and IP69 protection will cost $390 artificial intelligence Motorola smartphone
Motorola introduced the first smartphone in the Edge 60 series – Edge 60 Fusion, which became the brand’s first device with an integrated Moto AI system.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone with branded Moto AI and IP69 protection will cost $390
Acer Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1 monitors get QD-OLED
Garmin Vivoactive 6 smartwatch gets flagship features
Ethereum breaks records of decline in the last 7 years
Amazfit Bip 6 has GPS, Bluetooth for calls from the watch and 2 weeks of battery life
Affordable Redmi G27Q 240Hz 2K gaming monitor costs $165
Google Chrome browser gets multitasking mode
bypassnro command for windows 11 will no longer work