Scientists in the US are developing batteries without harmful chemicals

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a method to get rid of hazardous chemicals in batteries without losing their efficiency.

According to McKinsey & Company, global demand for lithium-ion batteries will increase from 700 gigawatt-hours in 2022 to 4.7 terawatt-hours by 2030. However, the production of such batteries is accompanied by the use of harmful chemicals, including PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These substances are used in cathodes and electrolytes, helping to preserve the internal structure of batteries. PFAS are widespread in everyday life – they can be found in textiles, non-stick cookware and other items. They do not decompose in nature and can accumulate in the body through food and water, which makes them potentially dangerous to health.

The team of researchers proposed an alternative solution – the use of a non-fluorinated solvent in the electrolyte. In laboratory tests, this approach has shown positive results:

Improved ion pairing, which increases energy density;

High temperature resistance from -40°C to +15°C;

Better capacity retention, which extends battery life.

At the moment, the technology remains at the laboratory research stage and is not yet ready for industrial implementation. However, the main task of the work is to prove that the problem of environmental safety of batteries can be solved at the design stage.

PFAS are associated with a number of serious health risks, including developmental disorders in children and reproductive problems in women, the US Environmental Protection Agency notes.