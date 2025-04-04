Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone with branded Moto AI and IP69 protection will cost $39004.04.25
Motorola has introduced the first smartphone in the Edge 60 series – Edge 60 Fusion, which became the brand’s first device with an integrated Moto AI system.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch P-OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1220×2712 pixels. The peak brightness of the display reaches 4500 nits, and 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ are also supported. Protection is provided by Gorilla Glass 7i. The case has IP68/IP69 certificates, which guarantees resistance to immersion in water to a depth of 1.5 m for 30 minutes, as well as to powerful water jets. The screen is able to respond correctly to wet fingers, and the smartphone is tested for compliance with the MIL-STD-810H standard.
Depending on the region, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a Dimensity 7300 or 7400 processor. Versions are available with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 15, offering Moto AI features such as transcription and summarization of audio, as well as image generation based on text queries using Magic Canvas.
The main camera includes a 50 MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor with optical stabilization and automatic adjustment of scene parameters. It is complemented by a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle module with macro shooting capabilities. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP and supports 4K video recording.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5200 mAh or 5500 mAh battery (depending on the market) and supports 68 W charging via USB-C.
The device has a Hi-Res certified audio system, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, but there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack. Connectivity options include 5G (SIM+SIM or SIM+eSIM), Wi-Fi 6(ax), Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC.
The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is already available for order in a number of countries. The price of the device is £299 (about $390). The smartphone will appear in Ukraine in May.
