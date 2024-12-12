Nokia’s 360-degree 8K camera supports 5G and has IP67 protection12.12.24
Nokia has introduced the world’s first industrial 8K camera with 360-degree video recording and 5G support.
Key features
The camera supports 8K video streaming and spatial audio using 5G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet networks.
The device is presented in two versions:
- Wi-Fi-enabled model for standard conditions.
- Extreme Temperature version for use in extremely high or low temperatures.
Both modifications use Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software, which provides 360-degree video transmission and support for 3D OZO Audio spatial audio.
Applications
The new device is already being used by the Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi in Europe’s deepest mine for remote exploration and operations management. Nokia positions the device as an industrial solution, available exclusively for professional use.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 (N9.QTFWW.001) gaming laptop review: ice and power
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 looks elegant, despite its gaming credentials. It has a good screen, a processor and a graphics card with sufficient performance. What else is interesting about it?
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
Nokia’s 360-degree 8K camera supports 5G and has IP67 protection camera Nokia
Nokia has introduced the world’s first industrial 8K camera with 360-degree video recording and 5G support. The device is designed to work in difficult environments.
Elon Musk has made his AI chatbot Grok free for everyone artificial intelligence Elon Musk
Elon Musk has made Grok, a chatbot that runs on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), free for all registered users. Previously, access to the bot was limited to X Premium subscribers.
Nokia’s 360-degree 8K camera supports 5G and has IP67 protection
Elon Musk has made his AI chatbot Grok free for everyone
Cyberpunk 2077 celebrates 4 years
TOP 10 games on Sony PlayStation 1 have become known
RedMagic releases Go Power Bank for charging devices on the go
Nvidia will release the new Rubin architecture six months early
Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 – Gold Series Power Supplies 650 – 1000W
Mercedes-Benz will add voice input for notes in its cars
Google will allow apps to check the security of Android devices
Google announced Veo AI for video creation and PaliGemma 2 for image and text processing
The most popular Google queries in Ukraine in 2024
Mozilla completely changes design and fonts – like old days