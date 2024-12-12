Nokia’s 360-degree 8K camera supports 5G and has IP67 protection

Nokia has introduced the world’s first industrial 8K camera with 360-degree video recording and 5G support.

Key features

The camera supports 8K video streaming and spatial audio using 5G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet networks.

The device is presented in two versions:

Wi-Fi-enabled model for standard conditions.

for standard conditions. Extreme Temperature version for use in extremely high or low temperatures.

Both modifications use Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software, which provides 360-degree video transmission and support for 3D OZO Audio spatial audio.

Applications

The new device is already being used by the Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi in ​​Europe’s deepest mine for remote exploration and operations management. Nokia positions the device as an industrial solution, available exclusively for professional use.