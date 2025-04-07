ChatGPT is already used by 500 million users. Paid subscribers are already 20 million07.04.25
OpenAI’s ChatGPT service continues to gain popularity rapidly. According to The Information, the number of paid users has grown to 20 million in just three months, up 30% from 15.5 million at the end of last year. This confirms the interest in the possibilities of artificial intelligence in areas such as programming, writing, as well as medical and financial consulting.
ChatGPT’s current monthly revenue is estimated at $415 million, which corresponds to $5 billion per year. In addition to the standard ChatGPT Plus subscription costing $20 per month, OpenAI offers a Pro plan for $200 per month, which further increases the company’s revenue. A significant share of revenue is also generated by the use of models via APIs, which in 2023 provided OpenAI with about $2 billion. If the momentum continues, the company could reach $12.7 billion in revenue by 2025, significantly exceeding the projected $4 billion in 2024.
At the same time, the share of users paying for subscriptions has decreased from 5% to 4%. However, the number of weekly active users has increased to 500 million, which is 43% more than 350 million at the end of 2023.
Earlier, OpenAI completed another round of financing, during which it attracted $40 billion. This became the largest financing round for a private technology company in history. As a result, OpenAI’s valuation reached $300 billion.
