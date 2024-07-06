The robot committed suicide after a year of working in the public service

The city council of one of the cities in South Korea reported a tragic incident: a robot administrator who worked in the city hall committed suicide by jumping from the stairs. The case is being treated as the country’s first “suicide robot” and local media are actively discussing the loss.

Witnesses of the incident said that before the jump, the robot circled in one place for some time and reported a problem, but the exact circumstances of the event are still being established.

The robot started its work in August 2023 and helped the employees of the city hall with the daily delivery of documents, advertising and providing information to local residents. Created by Bear Robotics, he had his own civil servant card and worked from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Unlike other similar robots, the robot served several floors and could independently call an elevator to move between them.