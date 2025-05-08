Oppo Reno13 F and FS smartphones with IP69 protection and a large battery cost 15k UAH

After launching the budget A5 Pro model, Oppo has expanded its range in Ukraine, introducing three new mid-range smartphones at once: Reno13 FS 5G, Reno13 F 5G and Reno13 F 4G.

The Reno13 F line supports artificial intelligence functions, including “Live Photos” with image stabilization algorithms, II-editor with glare removal, clarity improvement, detailing and image removal.

The Oppo Reno13 FS 5G model has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone is built on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen. processor – 12 GB LPDDR4X, built-in storage – 512 GB UFS 3.1.

The main camera consists of three modules: a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera is 32 MP.

Reno13 FS 12+512 5G is available in Plume Purple, Graphite Grey and Luminous Blue colors at a price of 19,999 UAH.

This smartphone also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, but less memory – 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in camera, battery and charging.

The price of Reno13 F 8+256 5G is 14,999 UAH.

Reno13 F 4G received a similar display and body, but runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 chip with ARM G57 MC2 graphics. RAM capacity – 8 GB, storage – 512 GB UFS 2.2.

Reno13 F 8+512 4G costs 14,999 UAH.

For the start of sales, Oppo has prepared a promotion – buyers of the Reno13 FS 12/512 or Reno13 F 8/512 4G models will receive Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro wireless headphones as a gift.