Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
The ability to charge digital devices contactlessly is invaluable. If not all, then many users will agree with this. It is important to note that “wireless” charging is actually not possible yet, because some cables are somehow connected to the place where the energy is transmitted. Whether it’s a USB charging cable or an Ikea bedside table with a built-in magnetic coil.
Most often, among smartphones, flagship models are equipped with a contactless battery charging module. It is interesting that this has become especially relevant as the mobile device package has become simpler. You will find chargers with them more and more rarely, and cables may soon be canceled. But if you have contactless charging at home, at work, or in your car, you won’t have to buy anything extra with the new model.
Another practical point is the safety of the connector. If the cable is a consumable, then repairing or replacing the connector is much more expensive. No matter how carefully you pull out the cable, after a few years the connector is deformed and the contact may not appear immediately. Of course, if you change your smartphone once a year, this should not be a concern.
Let’s see what smartphones you can buy today. We will choose smartphone models with wireless charging in the lowest price segment, the newest and most optimal price/performance version.
The cheapest smartphone with wireless charging
If the task is to make such a device simple, then you can look at the most affordable option. It is problematic that this is the Apple iPhone SE 2020, which is morally outdated and will soon lose all iOS updates. We don’t know if it’s new or official, but you can still buy the gray model.
Hardly easier with an Android smartphone. Blackview BV9900E is also from 2020, but Android 10 will last for some time. So you can use the benefits of wireless charging for several years.
We would call the Samsung Galaxy S10e a golden budget player. This mini-flagship is a little newer, from 2011, but it has been updated to Android 12. If you don’t need the hyper capabilities of the camera, but you don’t want to shoot at the Chinese, then the camera, for this price, is excellent.
New smartphone with wireless charging
The latest model so far is the Apple iPhone 16. The price is about a thousand conventional units and the latest software chips of the Cupertino people.
From the green robot camp, Motorola Edge 50 Neo appeared here. The release also took place in September, but it is far from real Android flagships. Although it has a lot of memory, an OLED screen, Android 14. In general, it is a good up-to-date device and not even for all the money in the world.
The optimal smartphone with wireless charging
In our opinion, there should be flagships 1-2 years old. They are cheaper than today’s, have powerful processors and up-to-date software.
So we can safely recommend the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 line. Which model depends on priorities. For whom compactness is important – the standard version, for those who need a camera – the Ultra version. Noticeably the same applies to the iPhone 15 line – flagships that still did not turn into a pumpkin. Although the mimchiki convince us of this every year.
Aggregators also offer such models as Google Pixel 8 (fall 2023), Xiaomi 14 (beginning 2024), OnePlus 12 (end 2023), Motorola Edge 50 Pro (May 2024). The names are listed in order of popularity on the service.
We can neither confirm nor deny the fact of the popularity of these models. But they are generally worth it and will provide a good user experience, especially if the owner turns out to be a fan of the brand.
