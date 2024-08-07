You can buy Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra clamshell smartphones in Ukraine. Starts from UAH 37,000

Motorola brought its new folding smartphones to Ukraine – Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. For the first time, their shown at the end of June this year. Unusually, Moto clamshells now have two.

Characteristics of Motorola Razr 50

The base model of the Motorola Razr 50 series is the successor to last year’s Motorola Razr 40 smartphone. The device has a stainless steel hinge, 6000 series aluminum frames, IPX8 protection and an enlarged external display of up to 3.6 inches. It has a POLED matrix and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main screen has a diagonal of 6.9 inches, FHD+ resolution and the same scan rate.

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300X processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4200mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. The device has stereo speakers, a side fingerprint scanner and a dual main camera with 50 MP and 13 MP sensors.



Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra differs from the Razr 50 in its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It also has an enlarged 4-inch external screen with an LTPO POLED matrix that supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 2400 nits. The main 6.9-inch display has an FHD+ resolution, the same matrix, a frequency of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 3000 nits. In the upper part of the main screen there is a 32 MP front camera.

The main camera consists of two 50 MP modules: the main (f/1.7) and telephoto lens (f/2.0) with 2x optical zoom. The Razr 50 Ultra packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. The smartphone has IPX8 water protection. The gadget is available in configurations with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, runs on the Android 14 operating system and includes 3 months of access to the improved Google Gemini Advanced artificial intelligence model.

Buy Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in Ukraine

The Motorola Razr 50 model has two colors: Koala Gray and Beach Sand. You can buy a smartphone for UAH 36,999.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone can be bought for UAH 49,999. There are two colors available: Blue and Peach.