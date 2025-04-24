US raises tariffs on solar panels from Asia to 3,521%24.04.25
The US is increasing tariff pressure on Southeast Asian countries, which occupy a key position in the solar panel supply chain.
The new tariff measure will affect more than 75% of US solar module imports, as these four countries were the largest suppliers last year. 375.2% and 34.4%.
The decision is based on an investigation by the US Department of Commerce, which examined a scheme to circumvent Chinese tariffs: it was alleged that Chinese manufacturers use factories in Southeast Asia as transit points. The actions are part of a broader trade campaign against China by the Trump administration that has already caused fluctuations in global markets.
Not all US players in the solar energy sector support the increased tariffs. While some local producers have insisted on protection against dumping, infrastructure developers warn of rising construction costs and the risk of slowing the green transition.
The final decision on the tariffs is due to be made by the US International Trade Commission in June.
