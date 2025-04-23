Vivo X200 Ultra smartphone gets Zeiss optics and 3.7x optical zoom23.04.25
Vivo has announced a new flagship, the X200 Ultra, which is designed to compete with high-end devices, especially in the field of mobile photography and video recording.
The main element of the smartphone is the camera, developed in partnership with Zeiss. The configuration includes:
- 50 MP main camera with f/1.69 aperture, based on 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensor with optical stabilization;
- wide-angle module with the same resolution and similar sensor;
- 200 MP periscope camera with f/2.27 aperture, 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP9 sensor and OIS support;
- front camera — 50 MP, f/2.45.
The model supports 3.7x optical and over 100x digital zoom. For video shooting, the following formats are available: 8K/30 fps, 4K/60 fps with 10-bit LOG and 4K/120 fps.
For photography, you can connect interchangeable optics and an external battery with a capacity of 2300 mAh via USB-C. There is a special button on the body to launch the camera.
Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications:
- Display: 6.82 inches, AMOLED, resolution 3168×1440 (510 ppi), frequency from 1 to 120 Hz, PWM 2160 Hz, brightness up to 4500 nits, support for HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision;
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite;
- Memory: 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and from 256 to 1024 GB of UFS 4.1 ROM;
- battery: 6000 mAh, wired charging 90 W, wireless — 40 W;
- OS: OriginOS 5 based on Android 15;
- interfaces and networks: USB 3.2 Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo;
- dimensions and weight: 163.14×76.76×8.69 mm, 229 grams.
The device also features stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner built into the screen, and IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. The smartphone will be available in three colors: burgundy, gray, and black. The official start of sales is scheduled for April 25.
Vivo X200 Ultra prices:
- 12+256GB — about $890;
- 16+512GB — about $960;
- 16+1024GB with satellite support — $1100;
- 16+1024GB with a photographer’s kit — $1330.
