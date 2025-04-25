OpenAI will buy Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it25.04.25
Amidst the legal proceedings related to Google’s monopolistic practices, there has been speculation that the company may be forced to get rid of one of its key products – the Chrome browser. In response, OpenAI has officially expressed interest in acquiring Chrome if this scenario becomes a reality. Bloomberg reports.
OpenAI’s head of product Nick Turley confirmed the company’s intentions and said that integrating ChatGPT artificial intelligence into the Chrome browser will create unique opportunities for users.
Turley added that OpenAI had previously tried to cooperate with Google to use its search technologies, but these negotiations did not yield the desired result. He emphasized that the companies currently do not have any partnerships.
According to forecasts, in the event of the sale of Chrome, interest in the product from various companies will be extremely high, because the browser is used by billions of people and occupies a leading position in the market.
On the other hand, Google continues to defend the right to keep the browser under its ownership, noting that splitting the company could harm innovation in the industry. The US Department of Justice insists on limiting the monopoly, stimulating competition among the tech giants.
