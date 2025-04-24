Reserve+ application will warn about the “wanted” status24.04.25
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the mobile application “Rezerv+” to version 1.6.0. The new release introduces a number of functions that will allow military conscripts to better control their account status and respond promptly to changes.
According to the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, the main innovation is the push notification system – now the user will receive a notification if the information about him in the “Oberig” registry changes. For example, if a person is put on the wanted list or, conversely, removed from it, this will be known in advance – even before the check at the checkpoint or border.
The application also allows you to request extended information from the “Oberig” registry that is not reflected in the military registration document – for example, information about the place of work or recorded offenses. You can submit such a request no more than once every seven days.
In addition, new categories of requests for data correction have appeared in “Rezerv+”. This allows you to avoid queues at the CCC and make changes to the register remotely.
Version 1.6.0 is already available for download in official application stores. In the upcoming updates, the Ministry of Defense plans to add the ability to pay fines with a 50% discount without visiting the CCC, as well as an explanation of the reasons for the fine – with a specific date, number and description of the violation. This feature is expected to appear in the summer.
Previously, “Rezerv+” already had the ability to create electronic referrals to the VLK with the exact date of passage.
Reserve+ application will warn about the "wanted" status
