Adata SD 8.0 Express – first memory card with read speeds up to 1.6 GB/s

Adata has announced the Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express 512GB memory card, which features read speeds of up to 1.6GB/s and write speeds of up to 1.2GB/s. NVMe SSD.

The SD Express format was first introduced in 2018 with the release of the SD 7.0 standard, but the first real devices based on it appeared only in 2025. at PCIe 4.0 x2 within the framework of SD 8.0, an increase of up to 4GB/s is possible.

Despite the high speeds, the real-world application of SD Express is still limited. Classic recording for U3/V30 video is still limited to 30MB/s, and so far the cards are aimed mainly at the professional sphere: video production and devices like the Nintendo Switch 2. PCIe architecture.

The card received multi-threading support, built-in LDPC ECC error correction, and was tested for resistance to moisture, shock, temperature extremes, and static. drop.