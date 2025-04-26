Subaru has developed an external airbag for hit-and-run cyclists26.04.25
Subaru has introduced an updated version of the external airbag on the modernized Forester crossover, intended for the Japanese market.
Previously, similar systems were installed on the Subaru Impreza, WRX, Legacy, Crosstrek and Levorg models.
Now the airbag has received an extended design: it not only covers the hood, but also rises along the front pillars of the body, covering the areas where the metal is the hardest.
According to the manufacturer, this is the first system in the world with such a configuration.
Subaru has announced its first all-electric car. According to the automaker, the development has been going on for several years. The early stage is reflected in the concept.
So far, only the approximate production dates and the start of sales have been mentioned. Subaru’s electric car will be a mid-size SUV, similar in size to the Forester, and its release is scheduled for the first half of the 2020s. In other words, the car may go on sale as early as 2025. The electric car will be built on a platform created jointly with Toyota.
Subaru has developed an external airbag for hit-and-run cyclists
