Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan25.04.25
An unexpected way to use the PlayStation 5 is gaining popularity in Japan – renting instead of buying. According to the publication IT Media News, citing retailer GEO, the demand for console rentals has exceeded the company’s expectations, especially due to recent releases of major games.
PS5 rentals at GEO are available in more than 400 stores across the country. The terms are quite flexible: you can take the console for 8 days for 980 yen (about $ 6) or for 15 days for 1780 yen (about $ 12). The service appeared during the PS5 shortage, but interest in it did not disappear even after the supply stabilized.
The retailer notes that a significant jump in demand occurred with the release of Monster Hunter Wilds – one of the key games for the Japanese market. Despite the decline in interest in renting video games themselves, console rentals remain in demand.
Sony seems to have noticed the popularity of this model. In March, the company announced the launch of a similar service in the UK in collaboration with British fintech brand Raylo. There, the PS5 Slim with a disc drive is rented for £12 per month, and the digital version with two controllers for £14. The PS5 Pro model is also available for £19 per month. Users can choose between a monthly fee with the possibility of cancellation, and fixed contracts for 12, 24 or 36 months.
Raylo offers not only consoles, but also accessories – from the DualSense to the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation Portal.
As the PS5 price increases in a number of countries, renting is becoming an affordable alternative for gamers who are not ready to invest the entire amount at once. Japan’s experience could serve as a guideline for launching similar models in other regions.
