It turned out that the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 thermal gel can leak when the video card is installed vertically25.04.25
The first complaint has appeared about the thermal interface that Gigabyte uses in its top-end GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 Aorus Master series graphics cards.
According to the user, the Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Master card worked in this mode for about a month – two hours a day in World of Warcraft. gravity began to flow, which can not only worsen heat transfer, but also potentially threaten the contamination of the PCIe connector or short circuit.
Gigabyte positions the thermal gel as a “server-class” solution, resistant to high temperatures and designed for long-term operation.
It is reported that a similar gel is also used in the Gigabyte RTX 5090 Aorus Master, where it is applied in large volumes to the memory chips and VRM.
There is no official response from the manufacturer yet, but the distributor has already announced that it is in talks with Gigabyte.
At this stage, this is an isolated case, but it emphasizes the importance of testing new technical solutions in real-world conditions, especially when working with powerful graphics cards and atypical configurations.
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta applications Instagram
Meta has introduced the Edits app, designed for creating and editing videos specifically for Instagram.
