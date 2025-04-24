Harley-Davidson to produce LiveWire electric motorcycles for police24.04.25
The American brand LiveWire, a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, presented a new series of electric motorcycles, specially designed for police and security services. The lineup includes the S2 Del Mar and Alpinista models, which have received a set of special functions for effective patrolling.
Both motorcycles are equipped with an ABS system with improved characteristics, traction control, a siren with a power of 120 dB, additional lighting, protective elements, trunks, a windshield and hand protection. In addition, LiveWire offers a program for individual customization of the package according to the needs of each department.
Prices for new models range from $15,999 to $16,249. The battery is covered by a five-year warranty with no mileage limit, two more years for the motorcycle.
S2 Del Mar weighs 209 kg, has a range of up to 182 km and charges from 20 to 80% in 78 minutes. Alpinista is a slightly lighter version (197 kg), with a range of up to 193 km in the city cycle.
Harley-Davidson has been cooperating with law enforcement since 1908, when the Detroit police first included the brand’s motorcycles in their fleet. Today, about 3,400 US police departments use the company’s equipment.
While the novelties are focused on the North American market, however, LiveWire does not rule out expanding the geography of supplies in the future.
