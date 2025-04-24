Instagram will get AI algorithm that will determine age of users24.04.25
Meta has begun rolling out an AI system to Instagram designed to automatically detect teens and activate additional security measures. The algorithm analyzes users’ behavior to determine their age, even if they have indicated that they are of legal age.
The company explains that the AI recognizes age based on indirect signs, including phrases like “Happy 16th birthday” in messages or age-specific activity patterns, such as the style of interacting with content. If the system suspects that a user is a teen, the profile is automatically put into high-protection mode. This means restricting strangers from accessing their messages and increasing filtering of the content displayed.
Meta first announced the launch of such features in the fall of 2024. Currently, according to the company, there are about 54 million teen accounts on Instagram. Similar protection measures will also be implemented on Facebook and Messenger.
The system will initially launch in the US. The company notes that the AI may misclassify users, but in that case, there will be an option to manually revert back to the previous settings.
