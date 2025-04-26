Honor GT Pro – a smartphone with performance like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but half the price26.04.25
Honor has officially unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the GT Pro. On paper, the device looks more powerful than most of its competitors and is significantly cheaper. It is often compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra – not only because of the similar design, but also the latest components, although in the case of Honor there are even more of them, and the price is almost half the price.
The GT Pro received the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor – the same as in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung, however, uses an overclocked version of the chip (Leading Edition) with a CPU frequency of up to 4.47 GHz instead of the standard 4.32 GHz.
Honor offers configurations with 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and the storage capacity varies from 256 GB to 1 TB. The 7200 mAh battery supports 90 W fast charging. The device is protected from water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2800×1264), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and maximum brightness up to 6000 nits (global – 1600 nits).
Cameras
The main camera is triple:
- 50 MP main sensor (1/1.56″ format, optical stabilization),
- 50 MP ultra-wide module (122° viewing angle, 2.5 cm macro),
- 200 MP telephoto module with OIS, 3x optical and 50x digital zoom.
The front camera is also 50 MP, supports 4K video at 60 fps.
Prices
Honor GT Pro is already available in China in white, black and gold colors. The cost depends on the configuration:
- 12 GB + 256 GB – $505 / €445
- 12GB + 512GB – $545 / €480
- 16GB + 512GB – $585 / €515
- 16GB + 1TB – $655 / €575
Please note that global prices may vary.
