Gaming smartphones Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+ received an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and improved cooling05.07.24
The company Nubia, a subsidiary brand of ZTE, presented the new flagship smartphones Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+. The main difference between these models from Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+ is the processor.
The novelties are equipped with an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which operates at a maximum clock frequency of 3.4 GHz. In addition, the graphics processor (GPU) has been overclocked to 1 GHz, and the cooling system has been significantly improved.
Key features of the cooling system:
- Steam chamber: Provides efficient heat distribution.
- Special gel: Reduces thermal resistance.
- Fan: Operates at a speed of 22,000 rpm, which helps keep the chip temperature as low as 19.5°C.
The main technical characteristics of smartphones remained unchanged:
- Display: 6.8-inch BOE Q9+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
- Battery: Red Magic 9S Pro with a capacity of 6500 mAh and 80 W charging; Red Magic 9S Pro+ with 5500mAh capacity and 165W charging.
- Cameras: 50 MP + 50 MP main camera and 16 MP sub-screen front camera.
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 support and USB-C 3.2 port.
- Memory: Up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of permanent memory (ROM).
Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+ are already available for purchase in China. Prices start at $525 for the base model and $799 for the top-of-the-line version.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
The clamshell form factor is the most understandable to us, perhaps it is a deformation due to age, but we became interested in collecting information about all clamshell smartphones that can replace the Samsung Flip.
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
Gaming smartphones Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+ received an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and improved coolinggames smartphone ZTE
Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+ are already available for purchase in China. Prices start at $525 for the base model and $799 for the top-of-the-line version.
Proton announced its Google Docs counterpart with end-to-end encryptioninternet Security
Proton Docs lets you create, open, and edit documents in a variety of formats, including Microsoft .docx, and provides collaboration tools similar to Google Docs.