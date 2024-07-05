Gaming smartphones Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+ received an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and improved cooling

The company Nubia, a subsidiary brand of ZTE, presented the new flagship smartphones Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+. The main difference between these models from Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+ is the processor.

The novelties are equipped with an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which operates at a maximum clock frequency of 3.4 GHz. In addition, the graphics processor (GPU) has been overclocked to 1 GHz, and the cooling system has been significantly improved.

Key features of the cooling system:

Steam chamber : Provides efficient heat distribution.

: Provides efficient heat distribution. Special gel : Reduces thermal resistance.

: Reduces thermal resistance. Fan: Operates at a speed of 22,000 rpm, which helps keep the chip temperature as low as 19.5°C.

The main technical characteristics of smartphones remained unchanged:

Display : 6.8-inch BOE Q9+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

: 6.8-inch BOE Q9+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Battery : Red Magic 9S Pro with a capacity of 6500 mAh and 80 W charging; Red Magic 9S Pro+ with 5500mAh capacity and 165W charging.

: Red Magic 9S Pro with a capacity of 6500 mAh and 80 W charging; Red Magic 9S Pro+ with 5500mAh capacity and 165W charging. Cameras : 50 MP + 50 MP main camera and 16 MP sub-screen front camera.

: 50 MP + 50 MP main camera and 16 MP sub-screen front camera. Connectivity : Wi-Fi 7 support and USB-C 3.2 port.

: Wi-Fi 7 support and USB-C 3.2 port. Memory: Up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of permanent memory (ROM).

Red Magic 9S Pro and Red Magic 9S Pro+ are already available for purchase in China. Prices start at $525 for the base model and $799 for the top-of-the-line version.