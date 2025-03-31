Maxar has developed the Raptor navigation system for drones that works without GPS31.03.25
Maxar Intelligence has developed the Raptor system, which allows unmanned aerial vehicles to determine their location without GPS. The technology is based on the analysis of images from an on-board camera and their comparison with three-dimensional maps of the terrain.
The system includes three main elements: a module on the drone that processes data in real time, algorithms for comparing images with Maxar satellite maps, and an operator device that receives the drone’s precise coordinates.
The technology covers more than 90 million square kilometers of global 3D terrain data and can operate even in the dark. The company notes that Raptor expands the capabilities of autonomous systems, making it useful for both military and humanitarian missions, as well as for commercial applications.
Maxar Intelligence Director Peter Wilczynski emphasized that this development can change the approach to the use of drones in the defense and civilian sectors. Satellite maps are regularly updated, which updates can be carried out taking into account the needs of specific regions.
